HAMILTON, N.Y. (CORNELL ATHLETICS) – Jackson Kennedy’s 45-yard field goal with under two minutes was the last momentum swing in a game full of them and lifted Cornell to a 34-31 win at Colgate on Saturday afternoon at Andy Kerr Stadium. The win improved the Big Red to 2-1, guaranteed it a winning non-conference slate for the first time since 2016 and served as the program’s 650th all-time.

Kennedy’s perfect kicking day was the difference, but it was a win that showed the team’s grit.It answered the bell numerous times – after surrendering the first score, after coughing up an 11-point first half lead and even after entering the fourth quarter trailing by a touchdown.

Cornell’s offense was balanced in piling up 474 yards of offense (190 rushing, 284 passing), the defense got off the field on third downs (Colgate was 2-for-11) and special teams delivered when asked.

Jameson Wang completed 18-of-27 yards for a career-high 284 yards and a touchdown and ran for 98 more and two scores, including the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. His favorite target was 2021 first-team All-Ivy receiver Thomas Glover, who hauled in seven passes for 160 yards, totaled 182 all-purpose yards and scored twice.

Defensively, Trey Harris posted a career-best nine tackles and Demetrius Harris had eight to pace the Big Red. Jake Stebbins posted six tackles and a quarterback hurry in the fourth quarter that forced a punt, leading to the Big Red’s tying score.

Cornell and preseason Ivy League favorite Harvard will battle under Friday Night Lights on ESPNU when the two teams square off on Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Schoellkopf Field. The Crimson leads the all-time series 49-34-2, though the teams have split the past four meetings.