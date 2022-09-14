SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Two Graduate students are now members of the 2022-23 preseason All College Hockey American Team.

Lauren Bellefontaine, was one of the graduates who was granted membership. Bellefontaine earned the 2021-22 CHA Best Defensive Forward award and All-CHA Second Team honors, was 12th nationally in faceoff wins, and set the Syracuse single-season record in 2021-22.

During her career, she recorded 22 points with eight goals and 14 assists and had seven multi-point games. Bellefontaine has a notable average of 51 assists and ties 10th in Syracuse History.

Mae Batherson also landed a membership on the 2022-23 preseason All College Hockey American Team. Batherson has recorded seven assists in the 2021-22 season, she has 10 goals and 30 assists in 88 career games.

During her career, she played for the 2022 Hockey Canada National Women’s Development Team in a three-game series against the United States.

Syracuse, which was projected to finish in second place in the CHA preseason coaches’ poll, has 16 of 21 letterwinners back from last season’s CHA Championship team. In addition to Bellefontaine and Batherson, 2021-22 CHA Goaltender of the Year and All-Tournament Team selection Arielle DeSmet returns for 2022-23.