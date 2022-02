SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The OCC men closed out the regular season on Tuesday night, defeating Corning CC 94-86.

The Lazers started the game on an 18-0 run. Latyce Faison poured in a game-high 30 points in the win over the Red Barons. Jakhi Lucas added 24 points for the Lazers.

OCC heads into the postseason on an eight-game winning streak. The #2 ranked Lazers are now 23-2 this season.