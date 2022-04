Rochester, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Lazers extended their win streak to three as they defeated Monroe CC 22-8. A 15 point first half propelled the Lazers to victory.

Natalie Clere led the Lazers with 6 goals, 4 assists, and recovered 12 groundballs. Trysten Burns added 6 more goals more the Lazers and also recovered 16 groundballs.

The Lazers will finish up the regular season this Sunday, May 1st as they host the Saints of North Country at 1:00pm.