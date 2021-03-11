Le Moyne College to begin spring sports Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a statement released Thursday morning, Le Moyne College stated they intend to begin participating in the Northeast-10 conference competition Sunday, March 14.

Le Moyne made the announcement after closely examining local and conference-wide COVID county data and trends, as well as the progress the school has made thus far this semester.

The decision impacts the spring sports of baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

“I am extremely pleased by how diligent all of our students have been with testing and the care they’ve taken to follow all necessary health and safety precautions,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “For our student-athletes, it was made clear that one stipulation for potentially competing this spring was mandatory testing twice a week, and their response has been incredible. As we move closer to competition, surveillance testing for them will increase to three times a week, providing an additional safeguard.