Le Moyne cruises to blowout win over St. Rose in NE-10 women’s lacrosse action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Redshirt sophomore midfielder Katelyn Karleski (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Onondaga C.C.) registered five points in her Dolphin debut to lead the fourth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team to a 19-3 victory over The College of Saint Rose in Northeast-10 Conference action on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

Sophomore attacker Payton Bernardoni (Buffalo, N.Y./West Seneca West), who made her first career start, opened the game’s scoring just 1:06 into the contest with an unassisted tally. Karleski followed just 53 seconds later with her first goal as a Dolphin. Freshman midfielder Reilly Geer (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) netted her first career goal with 26:43 remaining for a 3-0 lead.

Karleski followed with a pair of goals in a span of 18 seconds. She made the score 4-0 with 24:16 to go in the first half and then finished off a feed from freshman attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) to force a Saint Rose timeout with 23:58 remaining.

Sophomore attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) extended the lead with her third goal of the season just 21 seconds after the timeout. Graduate student attacker Sidney Hall (Adams Center, N.Y./South Jefferson) tallied her first goal of the season with 21:35 left. Hutchings registered her first career goal with 19:09 to go after collecting a pass from senior midfielder Lauren Ferris (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee). Senior midfielder Sydney Meagher (Fairport, N.Y./Fairport) made it 9-0 with 16:47 to play with her first tally of the campaign off a feed from Addonizio.

Following four and one-half minutes of scoreless play, Hall pushed the lead to double digits by finishing off a feed from Meagher with a behind-the-back shot. With the goal, Hall ties Whitney Vecchio ’08 for third in the program’s history for points with 237.

Senior attacker Erin McMullen (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) recorded her seventh goal of the season with 9:28 until halftime and followed 2:30 later with another tally after taking a feed from fifth-year defender Olivia McEntee (Cazenovia, N.Y./Cazenovia).

Bernardoni had a hand in the next two goals as she scored with 4:46 left and fed junior attacker Molly Hall (Adams Center, N.Y./South Jefferson/George Mason) for her first goal of the year with 3:20 to go.

The Westhill connection of McMullen and Karleski closed out the scoring in the half with 18 seconds left.

The Dolphins scored the first two goals of the second half to extend their lead to 17-0. Karleski tallied her fourth goal of the afternoon at the 29:09 mark on a breakaway after a caused turnover by Addonizio at the restraining line. Bernardoni completed her hat trick with an unassisted tally with 24:41 remaining in the game.

Saint Rose broke through at the 22:34 mark on a free-position goal by Deanna Ciliento.

Le Moyne answered with the next two goals for its largest lead of the game. Junior attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse), the team’s leading scorer in last year’s abbreviated season with 17 goals, picked up her first goal of the season at the 20:30 mark while going to her knees to quick-stick a pass from junior midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee). Nojaim completed the team’s scoring with 16:11 to play after collecting a feed from Molly Hall.

Ciliento registered her eighth goal of the season with 4:47 remaining and then Daria Bock completed the game’s scoring with 2:32 to play.

Sophomore goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) stopped all three shots she faced in the first half to earn her second straight win. Dorothy Gaffney took the loss for the Golden Knights after posting three saves in the first half.

Le Moyne (2-0, 2-0 NE10), which has won all 11 of its home openers on Ted Grant Field, returns to action on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. hosting third-ranked Adelphi University.