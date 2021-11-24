Le Moyne falls on the road at St. Rose

ALBANY, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Kevin Lynch had a put-back lay-up with 26 seconds left to give The College of Saint Rose the lead as the Golden Knights registered an 88-84 victory over the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team in Northeast-10 Conference action on Tuesday night at Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium.

Redshirt freshman guard Christian Davis (Denver, Colo./Mullen/New Hampton School) led the Dolphins in the setback with career-highs of 20 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Nino Hernandez (Gardner, Mass./The Winchendon School/Bryant) tallied 16 of his 18 points in the second half. Redshirt freshman guard Kevin Constant (Lawrence, Mass./Central Catholic/Tilton School) posted 11 points and six rebounds, while third-year sophomore guard Jeremiah Washington (Chicago, Ill./Bogan/Ferris State) and redshirt freshman guard Jack Poirier (Scituate, Mass./Scituate) each recorded 10 first-half points. Washington also dished out a game-high seven assists.

Shane O’Dell led the Golden Knights in the victory with a double-double of 28 points (16 in the second half) and 10 rebounds. Tray Alexander posted 11 points in each half and added five assists and three steals. Cartier Bowman and Josh McGettigan turned in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

After Saint Rose jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the opening 100 seconds, the Dolphins rattled off nine straight points. Washington made a three-pointer and a lay-up around two free throws by Hernandez and a jumper by junior forward Xavier Wilson (Spring Valley, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac/The Hotchkiss School/Central Connecticut State).

Saint Rose got back within two on a pair of occasions, but the Dolphins used a 6-1 spurt to take their largest lead of the game, 19-12, with 12:44 left in the half. Davis scored in the paint, freshman guard Zy’Ever Wingfield (Richmond, Va./Henrico/Fork Union Military Academy) hit a jumper and then Poirier knocked down a jump shot.

Following back-and-forth action over the next five and one-half minutes, which resulted in a 26-20 Le Moyne lead, the Golden Knights used a 9-3 run to even the score at 29 apiece. O’Dell scored eight of the nine points in the span, while Bowman added a free throw.

The teams split the next 14 points before Lynch put the Golden Knights up 38-36 with 2:20 remaining in the half.

Poirier and Washington drilled three-pointers over the next 55 seconds to put the Dolphins back up by four, but Bowman and Lynch scored in the paint to even the score at 42 at halftime.

As he did in the first half, McGettigan started the scoring in the second half, this time with a three-pointer.

Le Moyne answered with a 12-5 run to take a four-point advantage. Davis and Hernandez each had five points in the span, while Constant added a lay-up.

O’Dell made a pair of shots around a Constant three-pointer, but Hernandez and senior forward Nicholas Johnson (Silver Spring, Md./John F. Kennedy/Frostburg St./Montgomery College) followed with shots in the paint to give the Dolphins another seven-point edge with 14:18 remaining.

The Golden Knights responded with a 16-3 run over the next seven minutes to go up by six. Alexander and O’Dell each had five points in the streak, while Adam Anderson, Keegan Zoller and Bowman each scored in the paint.

Following a conventional three-point play by O’Dell to put the Golden Knights up 78-74 with 4:44 left, the Dolphins scored 10 of the next 12 points for an 84-80 lead with 1:46 to play. Wilson, Constant and Hernandez made fast-break lay-ups on consecutive possessions to put the Dolphins up 80-78 with 3:12 remaining. O’Dell answered with a lay-up to tie the score at 80, but Davis followed with a lay-up of his own to give the lead back to the Dolphins. Hernandez capped the run with a pair of free throws with 1:46 left.

Saint Rose responded with the final eight points of the game. Alexander followed the Hernandez free throws with a three-pointer to get the Golden Knights within one. After a Le Moyne miss with 51 seconds left, Saint Rose took the lead on Lynch’s put back with 26 seconds to go. Le Moyne missed a jumper on its next possession and Alexander drew a foul after grabbing the rebound with 15 seconds left. He converted both foul shots for an 87-84 lead.

After calling timeout with 11.0 seconds left, the Dolphins committed a dribbling violation with five seconds left to give the ball back to Saint Rose. Alexander drew another foul and made one of two foul shots this time to close out the game’s scoring.

Le Moyne (2-2, 1-1 NE10) is back on the hardwood on Sunday at the University of the Sciences at 2:00 p.m.