Le Moyne knocks off Bentley for their 5th straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Redshirt senior guard Malik Garner (Midland, Mich./H.H. Dow/Sunrise Christian Academy/Saginaw Valley State) scored four points in the last 35 seconds as the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team registered an 81-78 victory over Bentley University on Tuesday evening in Northeast-10 Conference play at Ted Grant Court.

Senior guard Ryan Roland (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Mercyhurst) recorded a game-best 26 points, including 13 in each half, while dishing out six assists and posting three steals. Senior forward Tom Brown (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) registered his ninth double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Garner finished the contest with 11 points, while junior guard Tim Leavell (Marion, Ind./Marion/State Fair C.C.) turned in 10 second-half points.

Chris Hudson led the Falcons in the setback with 25 points, including 17 in the second half, seven rebounds and five steals. Mason Webb posted 11 of his 15 points in the first half, while Adria Amabilino Perez scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to go with seven rebounds.

Le Moyne (15-5, 11-1 NE10), which became the first team in the conference to clinch a berth in the conference championships, concludes NE10 crossover action on Saturday at Assumption College at 3:30 p.m.