SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men’s basketball team dropped an 88-87 heartbreaker to #25 Saint Thomas Aquinas College on Wednesday night at Ted Grant Court. It’s the second one-point loss for the ‘Phins in their first three games.

Nathan McClure and Zy’Ever Wingfield paced the ‘Phins attack with 16 points each. Former West Genesee standout Luke Sutherland chipped in 13 points and five rebounds.

James Patterson led all scorers with a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans.

Le Moyne falls to 0-3 on the season. The Dolphins return to action on Saturday for their NE 10 opener against Pace. It will be a 3 p.m. tip at Ted Grant Court.