SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

#3 Le Moyne is headed back to the NE-10 Conference finals, defeating #13 St. Anselm on Wednesday 15-11.

The ‘Phins trailed by one at the half, before outscoring the Hawks 9-4 in the second half.

Zach Pierce led the way with four goals and two assists. Devin Andrews chipped in three goals in the win for the Dolphins.

Le Moyne improves to 14-2 this season. The Dolphins will face top-seed Adelphi on Saturday in Garden City at 4 p.m. for the championship. Adelphi defeated Le Moyne last week 13-7.