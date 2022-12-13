SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College men’s basketball team had six players score in double figures en route to a 100-54 victory over D’Youville University on Tuesday evening at Ted Grant Court.

First-year graduate student guard Isaiah Salter (Charlotte, N.C./Central Cabarrus/American International/Adelphi) and freshman guard Trent Mosquera (Brookline, Mass./Belmont Hill School) each tallied 19 points and four assists, while Salter added a career-best five steals. Redshirt sophomore guard Kevin Constant (Lawrence, Mass./Central Catholic/Tilton School) registered his first career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, while posting a career-best six assists, four steals and two blocks.

Redshirt sophomore guard Jack Poirier (Scituate, Mass./Scituate) turned in 12 points and fourth-year junior guard Jeremiah Washington (Chicago, Ill./Bogan/Ferris State) and senior forward Xavier Wilson (Spring Valley, N.Y./Archbishop Stepinac/The Hotchkiss School/Central Connecticut State) each scored 10 points, while Washington pulled down a career-high nine rebounds.

Will Kondrat led the Saints in the loss with 12 points, four rebounds and two blocks. Bryson Birdsong tallied 11 points off the bench.

Le Moyne, which faced D’Youville for the first time in the program’s history, scored the first nine points of the game over the initial three minutes, led by four points from Constant.

After the Saints responded with five points, the Dolphins rattled off 20 of the next 23 points, including 11 straight on the backend, for a 29-8 lead with 9:18 to go. Wilson had six points in the stretch, while Poirier and Salter each had five points.

Following back and forth play over the next three and one-half minutes, the Dolphins used a 16-8 run to take a 51-23 lead in the final minute of the half. Salter buried back-to-back three-pointers in the span, while Mosquera added five points.

Mason Putnam hit a jumper with 22 seconds left in the half to make the halftime score 51-25.

After the teams traded baskets over the opening four minutes of the second half, the Dolphins scored 11 straight points over 1:17 to open up a 71-33 lead with 14:33 left. Mosquera nailed a pair of three-pointers in the streak, while Salter had three points and Constant had two.

Following a dunk by Kondrat to get the Saints within 34, Le Moyne scored six straight points for their first 40-point lead of the game.

D’Youville, which is in the transition process to Division II, followed with consecutive baskets, but the Dolphins countered with 11 consecutive points and 19 of the next 25 to take their largest lead of the game. Redshirt sophomore forward Isaiah Elmore (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Catholic) and Poirier each had five points in the span, while freshman guard C.J. Moore (Lancaster, N.Y./St. Francis) connected on his first career three-pointer.

Le Moyne (7-5), which has won four straight games, is back in action against Angelo State University at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST/11:00 a.m. PST at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.