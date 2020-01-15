Le Moyne men top Franklin Pierce in NE-10 action

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Le Moyne bounced back from their first conference loss, topping Franklin Pierce on Tuesday night at Ted Grant Court 84-74.

Former Westhill standout Ryan Roland led the ‘Phins attack with 19 points. Roland also added nine assists. Tom Brown chipped in double-double (17 points, 15 rebounds), as four dolphin players scored in double figures.

With the win Le Moyne improves to 11-5 overall (7-1 in the NE-10). Le Moyne returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Southern New Hampshire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected