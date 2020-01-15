Le Moyne men top Franklin Pierce in NE-10 action

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Le Moyne bounced back from their first conference loss, topping Franklin Pierce on Tuesday night at Ted Grant Court 84-74.

Former Westhill standout Ryan Roland led the ‘Phins attack with 19 points. Roland also added nine assists. Tom Brown chipped in double-double (17 points, 15 rebounds), as four dolphin players scored in double figures.

With the win Le Moyne improves to 11-5 overall (7-1 in the NE-10). Le Moyne returns to action on Saturday when they travel to Southern New Hampshire.