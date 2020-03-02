Le Moyne men upset by New Haven in the NE-10 quarterfinals

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men dug themselves a deep hole, falling behind by 14 points at halftime to New Haven. A furious second-half rally wouldn’t be enough as the Dolphins were upset by the Chargers 75-73 in the NE-10 quarterfinals.

The loss drops Le Moyne to 19-9 on the season. The Dolphins will now await to see if they receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The DII Section Show takes place next Sunday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected