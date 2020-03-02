Le Moyne men upset by New Haven in the NE-10 quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Le Moyne men dug themselves a deep hole, falling behind by 14 points at halftime to New Haven. A furious second-half rally wouldn’t be enough as the Dolphins were upset by the Chargers 75-73 in the NE-10 quarterfinals.

The loss drops Le Moyne to 19-9 on the season. The Dolphins will now await to see if they receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The DII Section Show takes place next Sunday night.