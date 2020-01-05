Le Moyne men win their sixth straight game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior guard Ryan Roland (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Mercyhurst) scored 19 points in the first half to lead the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team to a 98-77 victory over American International College in Northeast-10 Conference action at Ted Grant Court.

Roland finished the contest with a game-high 25 points and added a career high-tying eight assists, a career-best five steals along with five rebounds.

Senior guard Zay Jennings (Allentown, Pa./Allentown Central Catholic/Caldwell) recorded 11 of his 16 points off the bench in the first half. Senior forward Tom Brown (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) tallied 13 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds to go with three steals.

Junior guard Tim Leavell (Marion, Ind./Marion/State Fair C.C.) and graduate student forward Lonnie Rivera (Spring Valley, N.Y./Don Bosco Prep (N.J.)/American/Wagner) turned in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Le Moyne (9-4, 5-0 NE10), which has won a league-best six in a row, returns to the hardwood on Wednesday at Pace University at 7:30 p.m.