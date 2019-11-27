Le Moyne men’s basketball takes down College of Saint Rose

Syracuse, N.Y. – Senior forward Tom Brown (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) registered a double-double to lead the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team to an 88-70 win over The College of Saint Rose on Tuesday evening in Northeast-10 Conference action at Ted Grant Court.

Brown’s double-double, his second of the season, consisted of a season-high 17 points, including nine in the second half, and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Ryan Roland (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill/Mercyhurst) recorded 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half.

Sophomore guard Nino Hernandez (Gardner, Mass./Winchendon School/Bryant) tallied a career-best 16 points, including 12 in the second half, a career high-tying seven rebounds and a career-best five assists. Redshirt senior guard Malik Garner (Midland, Mich./H.H. Dow/Sunrise Christian Academy/Saginaw Valley State) scored eight of his 13 points in the second half.

Sekou Sylla registered a double-double of a game-high 25 points, including 14 in the first half, and 11 rebounds, including six in the second half, to lead the Golden Knights.