Le Moyne men’s basketball team receives at-large bid to NCAA DII Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

The Le Moyne College men’s basketball team has been selected to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships for the 15th time and is the fifth seed in the NCAA Division II East Regional, as announced by the NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Committee on Sunday night on NCAA.com. The fifth-seeded Dolphins will face fourth-seeded Saint Anselm College in the regional quarterfinals on Saturday at a time to be determined at the University of Bridgeport’s Hubbell Gym in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Dolphins enter the tournament with a mark of 19-9 after winning the Southwest Division for the fourth straight season with a 15-4 mark in conference action and were the top seed in the Northeast-10 Conference Championships. The Dolphins have played three games against the other teams selected to the regional and were 1-2 in those matchups. The Dolphins defeated Saint Anselm on January 25, while falling to Stonehill (January 11) and Daemen (November 19).



2020 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball East Regional

1. University of Bridgeport (24-4)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas College (25-5) [ECC automatic berth]

3. Jefferson University (27-4)

4. Saint Anselm College (22-5) [NE10 automatic berth]

5. Le Moyne College (19-9)

6. Stonehill College (18-11)

7. Dominican College (25-6) [CACC automatic berth]

8. Daemen College (24-8)

Regional Schedule (all played at University of Bridgeport’s Hubbell Gym, Bridgeport, Conn.)

March 14 – First Round games

Game No. 1

Game No. 2

Game No. 3

Game No. 4



March 15 – Regional Semifinals

Game No. 5. (Winner Game No. 1 vs. Winner Game No. 2)

Game No. 6. (Winner Game No. 3 vs. Winner Game No. 4)



March 17 – Regional Championship Game

7 p.m. Game No. 7. (Winner Game No. 5 vs. Winner Game No. 6)



National Schedule

March 26 – National Quarterfinals (Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana)

March 28 – National Semifinals (Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana)

April 5 – National Championship Game (Atlanta, Georgia)