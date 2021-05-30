Le Moyne Men’s Lacrosse wins Division II NCAA Championship

HARTFORD, C.T. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

East Hartford, Conn. – Championship Most Outstanding Player Matt Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) scored a career-high six goals to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship with a 12-6 victory over second-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University on Sunday afternoon at Rentschler Field.

The Dolphins, who finished the season with a 15-0 record, claim their sixth national championship, all of which have come in the last 17 complete seasons. The six national titles are the second-most in Division II history and are the most in Division II since the championship was reinstituted in 1993. The Dolphins are the sixth undefeated national champion in Division II history, four of which are Le Moyne.