Le Moyne Men’s Lacrosse wins Division II NCAA Championship

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, C.T. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

East Hartford, Conn. – Championship Most Outstanding Player Matt Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) scored a career-high six goals to lead the top-ranked Le Moyne College men’s lacrosse team to the 2021 NCAA Division II National Championship with a 12-6 victory over second-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University on Sunday afternoon at Rentschler Field.

The Dolphins, who finished the season with a 15-0 record, claim their sixth national championship, all of which have come in the last 17 complete seasons. The six national titles are the second-most in Division II history and are the most in Division II since the championship was reinstituted in 1993. The Dolphins are the sixth undefeated national champion in Division II history, four of which are Le Moyne.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area