Le Moyne pitcher Ryan Murphy selected in the 2020 MLB Draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Le Moyne College junior pitcher Ryan Murphy (Wappingers Falls, N.Y./Roy C. Ketcham) has been selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 144th overall pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, as announced by MLB Network and 1995 Syracuse Chiefs broadcaster Matt Vasgersian and the organization on Thursday night. The Giants took Murphy with the 13th pick of the fifth round.

Murphy, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining following the NCAA’s decision to grant an additional season of eligibility to spring sport student-athletes who had their seasons cancelled by COVID-19, will now have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, August 1 to sign with the Giants or return to the Dolphins for his fourth year. Should he sign with the Giants, he likely would be assigned to one of San Francisco’s three short season/rookie-level teams: the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Keizer, Oregon) of the Northwest League or either the AZL Giants Black or AZL Giants Orange (Scottsdale, Arizona) of the Arizona League.

Murphy is the fourth-highest drafted Dolphin in the program’s 73-year history, trailing only Jon Ratliff (24th overall by the Chicago Cubs in 1993), Josiah Gray (72nd overall by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018) and Jim Wessinger (123rd overall by the Atlanta Braves in 1976). Overall, he is the 36th Dolphin to be selected in the first-year player draft and the first to be selected by the Giants. As was the case with Gray two years, Murphy was the first Division II player selected in the draft, while Murphy ended up the one of three DII selections. With the selections of Gray and Murphy, Le Moyne joins the University of Connecticut (one each in 2018 and 2019) and the University of Maine (two in 2018) – both Division I institutions – as the only Northeast institutions to have multiple student-athletes selected in the top five rounds over the last three drafts.