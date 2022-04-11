(WSYR-TV) — It’s something that has been discussed behind the scenes for many years at Le Moyne College, but is a move into Division I sports in the cards for Le Moyne?

Last week, news went public that the school is taking steps toward formally looking into the feasibility of a potential re-classification.

Sports director Steve Infanti spoke with Le Moyne athletic director Bob Beretta Monday on the “Orange Nation” radio show. They discussed possible fits, a timeline, and the reasons behind why this may be an attractive option for the college.

