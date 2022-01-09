Le Moyne returns from Covid pause with loss to Stonehill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Owen Chose tallied a career-high 29 points to lead Stonehill College to a 73-64 victory over the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

“Obviously a disappointing loss today,” said head coach Nate Champion ’14. “I thought there were times where we had chances to win the game and chances to kind of take the lead and grow the lead. I thought we did a good job of continuing to fight back and continuing to battle. We just have to get better. Credit to Stonehill”

Redshirt freshman guard Christian Davis (Denver, Colo./Mullen/New Hampton School) led the Dolphins as the only player in double figures in the setback with 19 points, including 13 in the first half, and nine rebounds.

Chose recorded 15 points in the first half and followed with 14 in the second, while adding six rebounds. Josh Mack turned in 14 points, including 3-of-3 from three-point range, to go with four rebounds and two steals. Jackson Benigni posted 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

After the teams went back and forth over the opening five minutes of the game, the Skyhawks rattled off eight straight points to take a double-digit lead at 19-9. Chose drained a three-pointer, Myles Hanson had a dunk off an in-bounds pass, Benigni made two foul shots and then Hanson converted a foul shot.

The Dolphins scored five of the next seven points to get within seven, but Stonehill scored six in a row to take its largest lead of the game. Chose, Shamir Johnson and Emmanuel Bonsu each made jump shots in the stretch.

Le Moyne responded with eight consecutive points and 12 of the next 13 to close within three. Graduate student forward Armon Nasseri (Youngstown, Ohio/Spire Academy/Mercyhurst/Roberts Wesleyan) started the run with a put-back lay-up and then Davis drilled consecutive three-pointers. Following a free throw by Mack, freshman guard Zy’Ever Wingfield (Richmond, Va./Henrico/Fork Union Military Academy) finished off an alley-oop from third-year sophomore guard Jeremiah Washington (Chicago, Ill./Bogan/Ferris State) in transition and then Davis made a pair of technical free throws.

Mack pushed Stonehill’s lead back to five with a three-pointer, but Washington answered with one of his own and then knocked down a pull-up jumper to even the score at 31 with 2:52 left in the half.

After each team scored four consecutive points to knot the score at 35 with 23 seconds left, Benigni converted a lay-up with seven seconds left to put the Skyhawks up 37-35 at halftime.

Following a three-pointer by Davis to get the Dolphins within 42-39 with 15:42 remaining in the game, the Skyhawks ran off nine straight points to regain its double-digit advantage. Bonsu made two free throws, Christopher Melis and Mack hit jumpers and then Chose drilled a three-pointer with 12:01 to go.

Redshirt freshman guard Kevin Constant (Lawrence, Mass./Central Catholic/Tilton School) got the Dolphins within seven on a pair of occasions over the next four minutes, but then Chose nailed another three-pointer for a 59-49 lead with 7:44 to play.

The Dolphins responded with 10 consecutive points to even the score for the final time. Redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Elmore (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Catholic) started the streak with a jumper, Davis hit a three-pointer in transition, Constant made a foul shot, senior guard Nino Hernandez (Gardner, Mass./The Winchendon School/Bryant) converted a fast-break lay-up and then third-year sophomore forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, N.Y./West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) converted a lay-up with 3:45 left to tie the score at 59.

The Skyhawks took the lead for good with the next six points and 14 of the next 16. Melis made four foul shots around a jumper by Mack for a 65-59 lead. Following a jumper by Wingfield, Chose scored four straight points and then Benigni converted four foul shots to put the game away.

Le Moyne (6-6, 2-3 NE10), which had its game at Franklin Pierce University on Tuesday postponed due to health and safety protocols, is back in action on Saturday, hosting Southern New Hampshire University at 3:00 p.m.