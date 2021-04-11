Le Moyne sweeps doubleheader against St. Rose

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Playing their first home game since May 2, 2019, the Le Moyne baseball team picked up a pair of wins on Saturday over St. Rose.

Canastota native Sam DiGeorge gave up just two runs in six innings of work to earn the win in Game 1. DiGeorge struck out seven, giving up five hits. Le Moyne pounded out 12 hits, including a grand slam by Jeff Wilson in the 6th inning.

In Game two, Nick Spinella drove in a pair of runs, helping the Dolphins to an 8-4 win. V-V-S grad. Andrew Roden earned his first win of the season on the mound.

Le Moyne (3-1) returns to action with a doubleheader on Monday at Dick Rockwell Field. First pitch against St. Rose is slated for noon.