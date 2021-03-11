Le Moyne to move forward with spring sports starting on March 20th

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Le Moyne College announced on Wednesday afternoon its intention for all spring sports programs to participate in Northeast-10 Conference competition beginning on Sunday.

The College made the announcement after closely examining local and conference-wide COVID county data and trends as well as the progress the College has made thus far this semester.

The decision impacts the College’s spring sports of baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field.

“I am extremely pleased by how diligent all of our students have been with testing and the care they’ve taken to follow all necessary health and safety precautions,” said Le Moyne President Linda LeMura. “For our student-athletes, it was made clear that one stipulation for potentially competing this spring was mandatory testing twice a week, and their response has been incredible. As we move closer to competition, surveillance testing for them will increase to three times a week, providing an additional safeguard.

LeMura continued that the hope is that athletics will be the proving ground and, as we move forward with the spring semester, other student programming and events, such as performing arts, expanded campus recreation outdoor opportunities, student club and larger LSPB activities, will be approved.

As stated in the Northeast-10 Conference’s announcement of the resumption of NE10 competition this spring and consistent with all decisions at the conference level, the safety and well-being of student-athletes remains the primary focus of Le Moyne College and the NE10. As such, the Council of Presidents approved a recommendation from the NE10’s Directors of Athletics and Sports Medicine professionals that will require ongoing, weekly surveillance testing in each of the 10 spring sports that well exceeds current NCAA guidance in these low and medium-transmission risk sports. Additionally, the Conference will require pre-competition COVID testing for game officials in each sport and game officials will be required to wear face coverings during all competitions. Per regulations adopted by the NE10, outside spectators will not be allowed at any events throughout the conference. Le Moyne will be releasing a Spring 2021 Fan Guide in the coming days.

“To say our student-athletes and coaching staffs are extremely excited and grateful for a chance to engage in competition once again would be a complete understatement,” said Interim Athletic Director Tim Fenton. “The opportunity to return to competition is the culmination of months of planning and coordination amongst NE10 member institutions along with numerous campus stakeholders. I am proud of our student-athletes and entire coaching staffs for their commitment to both College and department health and safely protocols, which has resulted in this opportunity.”

The team sports schedules for baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s lacrosse have undergone significant revisions that maximize contests while minimizing time off campus to travel and address current interstate travel restrictions. Le Moyne and the NE10 leadership understands that flexibility to address unanticipated changes will be crucial and athletics schedules will continue to be subject to the realities of the pandemic.

Each team’s schedule has been posted online. Women’s tennis is the first team to get underway with a home match on Sunday against Bentley University. Men’s tennis follows on Tuesday, while men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s and women’s track have their first date of competition on Saturday, March 20. Baseball opens play on Saturday, March 27 and men’s and women’s golf get underway in early April.