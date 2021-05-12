Le Moyne tops St. Rose to advance to NE-10 Baseball Tournament Quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Freshman southpaw Max Parker (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) pitched into the seventh inning and junior designated hitter Ty Syta (Hamburg, N.Y./St. Francis) had three hits to lead the second-seeded Le Moyne College baseball team to a 6-2 win over seventh-seeded The College of Saint Rose in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championships on Tuesday afternoon at Dick Rockwell Field.

With the victory, the Dolphins advance to the second round and will host third-seeded University of New Haven on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. The Chargers advanced to the second round with a 4-3 win over sixth-seeded Pace University. The Chargers and Dolphins did not meet in the regular season due health and safety protocols and inclement weather.

The Dolphins opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning as Syta led off the frame with a home run to right field.

Le Moyne scored three times on two hits and a Saint Rose error in the third. Junior second baseman Drew Carroll (Clifton Park, N.Y./Christian Brothers Academy (Albany)) led off with the single through the left side and then junior shortstop Nick Nevins (Poughkeepsie, N.Y./Roy C. Ketcham) was hit by a pitch. Following a strikeout, junior first baseman Andrew Roden (Sherrill, N.Y./Vernon-Verona-Sherrill/UMass Lowell) drew a walk to load the bases. Syta then doubled down the right field line to drive in Carroll and Nevins. Roden then scored as senior left fielder Jeff Wilson (Rochester, N.Y./Greece Odyssey) reached on a fielding error by the second baseman.

The Dolphins pushed their lead to five with a run in the fifth. Roden was hit by a pitch with one out, Syta drew a walk and then senior right fielder Michael Smith (Montebello, N.Y./Suffern) drew a walk with two outs. Senior catcher Drew Fureno (Canajoharie, N.Y./Fort Plain) followed with a single to the 5-6 hole to plate Roden.

Le Moyne finished off its scoring with a run in the sixth. Carroll led off with a single to right center, stole second, stole third with one out and then scored on a single through the left side by senior third baseman Derrick Miller (Westernville, N.Y./Rome Free Academy/Hudson Valley C.C.).

The Golden Knights broke through with two runs in the top of the seventh. Following two spectacular defensive plays by Carroll, second baseman Jelani Hamer singled up the middle and left fielder Samuel Brioso doubled down the left field line. Shortstop Andrew Pedone followed with a single up the middle to drive in Hamer and Brioso to chase Parker.

Parker earned his first career victory after striking out three over a career-high six and two-thirds innings, while yielding two runs and scattering six hits. Syta added three RBI to his three hits, while Carroll had three hits and scored twice. Frankie Pizzo took the loss for the Golden Knights after allowing four runs over three innings.