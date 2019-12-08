Le Moyne wins third straight game taking down Southern Connecticut State

Syracuse, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – Four Dolphins scored in double figures as the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team registered a 97-70 win over Southern Connecticut State University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Redshirt senior guard Malik Garner (Midland, Mich./H.H. Dow/Sunrise Christian Academy/Saginaw Valley State) led the Dolphins offensively with 21 points, including 11 in the second half, while grabbing five rebounds. Senior forward Tom Brown (Ellicott City, Md./Centennial) just missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore guard Nino Hernandez (Gardner, Mass./The Winchendon School/Bryant) recorded 13 points and six rebounds, while graduate student guard Oshea Gairey (Toronto, Ontario/St. John’s Catholic Prep (Md.)/Simon Fraser) tallied 10 points off the bench.

Le Moyne (6-4, 4-0 NE10) returns to action on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at Mercyhurst University, the defending Atlantic Region champion.