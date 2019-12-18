Le Moyne women fall at home to #4 Ashland

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Jodi Johnson scored 18 points to lead fourth-ranked Ashland University to a 92-77 victory over the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team in non-conference action on Tuesday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Sophomore forward Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) led Le Moyne offensively with a career high-tying 21 points, including eight in the third quarter, while adding six rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. Senior guard McKayla Roberts (North Syracuse, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) tallied nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, while dishing out eight assists (six in the third quarter) and grabbing four rebounds.

Redshirt junior guard Liz Millea (Cooperstown, N.Y./Cooperstown) also scored nine points in the final quarter to finish the contest with 13. Senior forward Colleen Corcoran (Beverly, Mass./Bishop Fenwick) netted eight of her 12 points in the third quarter and grabbed six rebounds (four offensive), while sophomore guard Erin Fouracre (Loudonville, N.Y./Colonie Central) tallied 10 points as all five Dolphin starters scored in double digits.

Le Moyne (6-5), which dropped three of its regular season non-conference games for the first time since 2015-16 season, returns to Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday, January 4 against American International College at 1:00 p.m.