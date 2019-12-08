Le Moyne women get back above .500 topping Southern Connecticut State

Syracuse, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) – Three Dolphins combined for 52 points to lead the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team to a 77-51 win over Southern Connecticut State University in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard McKayla Roberts (North Syracuse, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) led the Dolphins offensively with 19 points, including 13 in the second half, while adding four assists. Sophomore guard Cameron Tooley (Clifton Park, N.Y./Shenendehowa) tallied 11 of her 17 points in the second half, while posting six rebounds and five assists. Redshirt junior guard Liz Millea (Cooperstown, N.Y./Cooperstown) recorded 11 of her 16 points in the first half and dished out five assists. Sophomore forward Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high 16 rebounds – the most by a Dolphin since Joanna Dobrovosky ’17 had 20 at Southern Connecticut State on December 10, 2016.

Le Moyne (5-4, 2-2 NE10) returns to the hardwood on Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. against Mansfield University.