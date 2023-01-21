SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

On head coach Mary Grimes’ birthday, the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team gifted their coach with an outstanding defensive performance that produced their third consecutive Northeast-10 Conference victory.

The Dolphins held the Bentley University Falcons (12-6, 9-3 NE10) to 38 points on Saturday afternoon – the lowest point total that Le Moyne has held an opponent to so far this season, as well as the least amount of points that the Falcons have scored in game during the 2022-23 campaign – and claimed a 53-38 win on Ted Grant Court to improve their overall record to 13-5, and boost their NE10 resume to 8-4.

Senior guard Lytoya Baker (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) registered her conference-leading 12th double-double of the season and set a new career-high for rebounds in the process. Baker provided a team-high of 11 points and 18 rebounds (she grabbed 12 defensive boards and six offensive) in 37 minutes of action against the Falcons.

Redshirt-sophomore forward Haedyn Roberts (Holland Patent, N.Y./Holland Patent) recorded 10 points and six rebounds for the ‘Phins on Saturday, while redshirt-freshman guard Sydney Lusher (Oneida, N.Y./Oneida) tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, a season-high four blocks and three steals in 36 minutes played.

Le Moyne is now tied for fourth in the NE10 standings alongside AIC, behind Assumption (17-2, 10-2 NE10), Southern New Hampshire (13-3, 9-2 NE10), and Bentley (12-6, 9-3 NE10).

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team will be back in action on Tuesday, January 24 when they travel to Pace University (8-11, 5-7 NE10) to take on the Setters at 5:30 p.m.