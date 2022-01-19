Le Moyne women knock off St. Michael’s for fifth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team took care of business on their home court Wednesday afternoon, beating the visiting Purple Knights of Saint Michael’s College by a score of 60-38 to earn their fifth consecutive Northeast-10 Conference victory, and improve to 9-2 overall on the season.

“I felt we were pretty rusty offensively. That happens, we hadn’t played in over a week, so I’m very proud of the defensive effort the team put in today and keeping [Saint Michael’s] to 38 points,” said Le Moyne Head Coach Mary Grimes after the game.

Erin Fouracre (Loudonville, N.Y./Colonie Central) delivered a dazzling performance, doing a bit of everything for the Dolphins. The 5’7″ senior point guard tallied a game-high 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Fourarce was all over the court on Wednesday, gathering defensive rebounds, pushing the ball up the floor, finding open teammates in transition, attacking the basket, getting in the paint and finishing through contact around the basket.

Half of Fouracre’s assists were distributed to fellow senior Emma Brinker (East Aurora, N.Y./East Aurora), who knows by now that if she runs the floor, Fouracre will find her.

Brinker ran the floor indeed, finishing the game with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Junior guard Lytoya Baker (Rochester, N.Y./Bishop Kearney) pulled down six offensive rebounds in 37 minutes of action, finishing the NE10 battle with 10 boards and nine points.

Le Moyne scored 40 of their points from the paint, compared to just 12 points from the painted area for Saint Michael’s.

The Dolphins received balanced scoring throughout the first half, and held a 28-21 lead at halftime. Through the first 20 minutes of action, Brinker led Le Moyne in scoring with eight points, while Saeeda Abdul-Aziz (Schenectady, N.Y./Mohonasen/Davidson) and Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) each had seven.

Le Moyne went on a 13-0 run during the third quarter to take a 20-point lead going into the final quarter.

At the 5:17 mark of the third quarter, Baker scored a fast break bucket to put the ‘Phins up 36-27. Fouracre hit two free-throws, then scored a basket in the paint with just over four minutes remaining in the quarter. Baker made one of two free-throws, then Fouracre made two more free throws to give Le Moyne a 43-27 advantage at the 3:12 mark. Baker then finished a layup, and Haedyn Roberts (Holland Patent, N.Y./Holland Patent) scored with 1:20 left in the quarter to complete the run.

Purple Knights guard Nicole Anderson knocked down a jumpshot with one minute left in the period to stop the run, but Zimmerman drove and converted a floater in the lane just before the buzzer to once again give the ‘Phins a 20- point lead.

Le Moyne’s lead did not dip below 20 during the fourth quarter, and the Dolphins came away with a 60-38 conference victory.

The Dolphins will travel to Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday to take on Saint Anselm College at 1:30 p.m.