SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior attacker Jessica Meneilly (Cicero, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) scored with 10.6 seconds remaining to give the fourth-ranked Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team a 10-9 victory over 14th-ranked Mercy College on Wednesday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the first 10 and one-half minutes of the game. Taylor Bishop opened the scoring at the 10:56 mark of the first quarter by converting a free-position shot in an extra-player situation for her fourth goal of the season. After the Dolphins had a pair of shots saved, Kaitlyn Grzelaczyk netted her second goal of the year with 6:09 left in the quarter. Jules Keenan capped the run with 4:33 remaining with her seventh tally of the season off a feed from Grzelaczyk.

Le Moyne, which has won 34 consecutive regular season games, answered back with the final two goals of the first quarter. Senior midfielder Adrianna Nojaim (Camillus, N.Y./West Genesee) got the Dolphins on the scoreboard by finishing off a free-position shot with 3:30 left in the period. Graduate student attacker Erin McMullen (Syracuse, N.Y./Westhill) followed at the 1:50 mark with her 155th career goal to pull the Dolphins within one.

The Dolphins, who have won all 12 of their season-openers at the Division II level, scored the first two goals of the second quarter to take the lead. Junior attacker Gemma Addonizio (Manlius, N.Y./Fayetteville-Manlius) evened the score at three apiece at the 12:13 mark after taking a pass from graduate student midfielder Sydney Meagher (Fairport, N.Y./Fairport). Just 33 seconds later, sophomore attacker Sarah Hutchings (Marcellus, N.Y./Marcellus) converted a free-position shot to put the Dolphins in front.

Mercy took the lead back with the next two goals. Keenan knotted the score at four on a free-position shot with 7:32 left. Briana Corace gave the lead back to the Mavericks with 5:04 remaining off a dish from Bishop.

Meneilly picked up her first goal of the day with 2:38 to go in the half after collecting a pass from McMullen in a player-down situation following a red card on the Dolphins.

The Dolphins had the only shot in the closing minutes of the half, but it was saved as the teams went into the intermission tied at five.

McMullen gave the lead back to the Dolphins just 47 seconds into the third quarter off a feed from Hutchings.

Mercy tallied the next three goals to regain a double-digit lead. Keenan tied the score at the 8:42 mark after receiving a pass from Bishop in an extra-player situation. The Mavericks took the lead three minutes later as Corace posted her third goal of the season. Keenan scored again 44 seconds later on what was intended to be a pass to put Mercy up 8-6 with 5:02 left in the third.

Le Moyne scored the first two goals of the fourth quarter to tie the score again. McMullen got the Dolphins within one with 12:00 left off a free-position shot. Hutchings then converted a free-position shot with 9:02 remaining to even the score at eight.

Mercy regained the lead with 4:46 to go on a free-position goal by Grzelaczyk.

After third-year sophomore goalkeeper Paige Crandall (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) made a pair of saves, the Dolphins tied the score with just 56 seconds left as McMullen netted her fourth goal of the day after taking a feed in front of the net from Nojaim.

Nojaim won the ensuing draw to set up the winning goal. After McMullen was cut off on a move from the left wing with about 17 seconds left, she sent a pass back out to Meagher. Meneilly cut in front of the net and received a pass from Meagher before firing the ball into the back of the net while going to the ground for the winner with 10.6 seconds left.

Mercy won the ensuing draw, but was unable to make it into its offensive third before time expired.

Crandall finished the contest with seven saves, including three in each of the third and fourth quarters, to record the victory between the pipes. Madeline Garvalosa registered 10 saves, including six in the first quarter, in the loss for the Mavericks.

Le Moyne (1-0) is back in action on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. against top-ranked and defending national champion Lindenwood University at USA Lacrosse’s William G. Tierney Field in Sparks, Maryland.