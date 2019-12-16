Le Moyne women race past Mansfield

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Sophomore forward Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) registered her fourth career double-double to lead the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team to a 57-32 victory over Mansfield University in non-conference action on Sunday afternoon at Ted Grant Field.

The 32 points allowed are tied for the eighth-fewest in a game in the program’s history and are the second-fewest allowed against an NCAA Division II program (behind only the 28 allowed to New Haven last March in the NE10 semifinals).

Le Moyne (6-4), which has won 22 straight games over the Mountaineers and 28 of 29 games overall in the series, concludes the 2019 portion of its schedule on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. against fourth-ranked Ashland University, which is 110-4 since the start of the 2016-17 season, including winning the 2017 national championship at 37-0.