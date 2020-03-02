Le Moyne women storm back to edge Bentley in the NE-10 quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

Senior guard McKayla Roberts (North Syracuse, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) drained a left-wing three-pointer with 8.1 seconds remaining to give the Le Moyne College women’s basketball team the lead en route to a 54-51 victory over Bentley University in the quarterfinals of the Northeast-10 Conference Championships on Sunday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

With the victory, the Dolphins advance to the NE10 semifinals for the fourth straight year, the longest active streak in the conference, and will take on the Northeast Division’s top seed, Stonehill College, on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Easton, Massachusetts.

The Dolphins and Skyhawks met in the 2018 NE10 semifinals in Easton, with Stonehill prevailing 58-55.