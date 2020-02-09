Le Moyne women win their 4th straight game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (LE MOYNE ATHLETICS) –

The Le Moyne College women’s basketball team’s three seniors combined for 56 points to lead the Dolphins to a 77-38 victory over the University of New Haven in Northeast-10 Conference action on Saturday afternoon at Ted Grant Court.

Redshirt junior (athletically) guard Liz Millea (Cooperstown, N.Y./Cooperstown) led the trio with a career-high 24 points, including 12 in each half, after connecting on a program record-tying seven three-pointers. Millea has buried seven three-pointers in each of her last two home games, equaling the mark originally set by Jennifer Dennett on January 10, 1994 and tied by classmate McKayla Roberts (North Syracuse, N.Y./Cicero-North Syracuse) four times, including three straight games in mid-January. With her final three-pointer of the afternoon, Millea tied Shalyn Polinski ’03 for the fifth-most in the program’s history with 133 career three-pointers. Roberts finished the contest with 18 points, including 11 in the second half, and dished out nine assists.

With her first three-pointer of the game, which came at 7:57 of the first quarter, Roberts became the Northeast-10 Conference leader in career three-pointers with her 278th. Fellow senior Colleen Corcoran (Beverly, Mass./Bishop Fenwick) flirted with a triple-double with 14 points (nine in the first half), 11 rebounds (six offensive) and a career-high seven assists, while adding a career-best four steals. Sophomore forward Jenna Zimmerman (Adams, N.Y./South Jefferson) grabbed 10 rebounds, while adding eight points and three blocks.

New Haven only had one player score in double figures, Aurora Deshaies, who scored 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

After New Haven scored the first two points of the game, the Dolphins scored 15 straight points. Five Dolphins accounted for the 15 points, led by five from Millea.

The Chargers made a free throw with 1:39 left to get within 15-3 after one quarter of play.

Following a three-point play by Deshaies to start the scoring in the second quarter, the Dolphins scored 12 consecutive points to take its first 20-point lead of the game. Millea made a free throw, Roberts made two, Zimmerman drilled a three-pointer and then Corcoran scored the last six points of the run.

New Haven got within 18 twice in 32 seconds, but the Dolphins scored the final eight points of the quarter to take a 36-10 lead into halftime. Millea buried consecutive three-pointers and then Roberts concluded the half with a lay-up with one second left.

After three points by Roberts and Deshaies in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, the Dolphins ran off 16 straight points and 19 of the next 21 for their first 40-point lead of the day. Roberts scored the first five points then Millea drilled a trio of three-pointers around a trifecta by Corcoran and a lay-up by Zimmerman.

Following a free throw by Deshaies, sophomore guard Erin Fouracre (Loudonville, N.Y./Colonie Central) made a lay-up and Millea drained her seventh three-pointer of the game to give the Dolphins a game-best 46-point lead, 63-17, with 1:47 to go.

After taking a 65-19 lead into the fourth quarter, the teams traded points over the first four minutes before New Haven scored five straight points to pull within 39.

Le Moyne’s lead was then 39 or 41 over the final five minutes.

Le Moyne (15-7, 11-4 NE10), which maintains a one-game lead on Pace for second place in the NE10 Southwest Division standings, is back in action on Tuesday against 10th-ranked Adelphi University at 5:00 p.m.