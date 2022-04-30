SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Lexi McNabb, a 5-foot-7 combo guard, will attend Syracuse and play basketball for the Orange. McNabb is a two-time Arizona 4A State Champion and scored 21 points in the championship game in 2021.

“Not once, but twice, did Lexi McNabb commit to our coaching staff,” Syracuse head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “We are so excited to have her rejoin our family. Lexi is a tireless worker. She is a very good passer, shooter, and lockdown defender! What exudes those qualities in her character and her academic focus. We are very fortunate to have Lexi join our SU women’s basketball family. Orange Nation, please help me welcome Lexi McNabb.”

The daughter of former Syracuse football quarterback Donovan McNabb ’99 and women’s basketball standout Raquel (Nurse) McNabb ’98 will follow her parents’ footsteps to The Hill this fall.

McNabb, helped Seton Catholic to a pair of two state championships in her three years of varsity basketball with the Sentinels. She played her senior season at Lincoln Prep where she helped the Huskies to a third-place finish while averaging 10.2 points per game as a team captain. Seton Catholic finished second in the regular season and third overall.

After a state runner-up finish as a freshman at Seton Catholic, she helped guide her team to back-to-back state championships and earned Class 4A First Team honors twice in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. She was also an honorable mention All-Academic Team member three times while at Seton Catholic.

McNabb played for AAU for Arizona Select from 2016-2020 before joining the Kia Nurse Elite EYBL 17U squad in 2021. She was named Hoophall Tournament MVP in 2020-21 and earned recognition at several other AAU tournaments.

Off the court, McNabb is a member of her school’s diversity club.

McNabb comes from a family of athletes. Her father played quarterback at ‘Cuse before going on to a 13-year career in the NFL where he spent 11 of those seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also played on the Syracuse men’s basketball team under legendary coach Jim Boeheim for two seasons. McNabb’s mother played basketball for the Orange from 1994-98 while Legette-Jack was an assistant coach. She still ranks in the top-10 in career steals and assists at Syracuse.

Additionally, her three maternal cousins are all professional athletes. Her older cousin, Kia Nurse, is a former national champion at UConn and currently plays for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury while Nurse’s siblings Darnell and Sarah both play hockey. Darnell Nurse plays in the NHL for the Edmonton Oilers where he was a first-round draft pick and Sarah Nurse is a member of Canada’s women’s hockey team that recently won a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics this past winter.

McNabb is the eighth player to sign with Syracuse, and first high school senior, since Legette-Jack was named head coach on March 26.