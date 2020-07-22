Liberty League Cancels Fall Sports Season

TROY, N.Y. (LIBERTY LEAGUE) –

Liberty League commissioner Tracy King has announced that the league’s Presidents Council has voted unanimously to cancel all Liberty League competition and championships through Dec. 31, 2020, due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past several months, member institutions have been developing plans for a safe reopening of campuses this fall, including a possible resumption of intercollegiate athletics with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities as the top priority. While the Liberty League previously outlined a plan focused primarily on league competition, the league members have continued to monitor and evaluate guidance provided by the NCAA as well as other national, state and local health and safety guidelines. The members understood that the league may need to change course as the pandemic evolved.

“With institutions and conferences, both regionally and nationally, making the difficult decision to cancel fall competition, our announcement to cancel Liberty League competition and championships will likely not come as a surprise,” said King. “Nevertheless, I understand the deep disappointment that many of our student-athletes, who have trained and prepared for competition, will feel with this decision. Moving forward, our members will continue to work together to provide meaningful athletic opportunities to support our student-athletes.”

The decision to cancel Liberty League competition does not preclude individual institutions from engaging in student-athlete activities that are conducted in accordance with Division III regulations as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

Ithaca College Athletics Announces Update on Fall 2020 Season. All fall athletics competition will be suspended. https://t.co/xnbDsKGE39 — Ithaca Bombers (@BomberSports) July 22, 2020

Collectively, the Liberty League will continue to explore the feasibility of conducting fall sport activities in the spring term if the NCAA determines that to be an option.

Liberty League Presidents Council

Leon Botstein, Bard College

Anthony G. Collins, Clarkson University

Joyce Jacobsen, Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Shirley Collado, Ithaca College

Shirley Ann Jackson, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

David Munson, Rochester Institute of Technology

Marc Conner, Skidmore College

William Fox, St. Lawrence University

David Harris, Union College

Sarah Mangelsdorf, University of Rochester

Elizabeth Bradley, Vassar College