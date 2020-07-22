Liberty League Cancels Fall Sports Season

TROY, N.Y. (LIBERTY LEAGUE) –
Liberty League commissioner Tracy King has announced that the league’s Presidents Council has voted unanimously to cancel all Liberty League competition and championships through Dec. 31, 2020, due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past several months, member institutions have been developing plans for a safe reopening of campuses this fall, including a possible resumption of intercollegiate athletics with the safety and well-being of students and campus communities as the top priority. While the Liberty League previously outlined a plan focused primarily on league competition, the league members have continued to monitor and evaluate guidance provided by the NCAA as well as other national, state and local health and safety guidelines. The members understood that the league may need to change course as the pandemic evolved.
“With institutions and conferences, both regionally and nationally, making the difficult decision to cancel fall competition, our announcement to cancel Liberty League competition and championships will likely not come as a surprise,” said King. “Nevertheless, I understand the deep disappointment that many of our student-athletes, who have trained and prepared for competition, will feel with this decision. Moving forward, our members will continue to work together to provide meaningful athletic opportunities to support our student-athletes.”
The decision to cancel Liberty League competition does not preclude individual institutions from engaging in student-athlete activities that are conducted in accordance with Division III regulations as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.
Collectively, the Liberty League will continue to explore the feasibility of conducting fall sport activities in the spring term if the NCAA determines that to be an option.
Liberty League Presidents Council
Leon Botstein, Bard College
Anthony G. Collins, Clarkson University
Joyce Jacobsen, Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Shirley Collado, Ithaca College
Shirley Ann Jackson, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
David Munson, Rochester Institute of Technology
Marc Conner, Skidmore College
William Fox, St. Lawrence University
David Harris, Union College
Sarah Mangelsdorf, University of Rochester
Elizabeth Bradley, Vassar College
