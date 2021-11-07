Liverpool and Living Word Academy win Section III boys volleyball championships

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time since 2006, the Liverpool boys volleyball team took home the Section III Division I championship.

The Warriors knocked off top-seed C-NS in three-sets to win the title.

Anthony Pezzino led the way for Liverpool, finishing with a game-high 17 kills.

Liverpool advances to the NYSPHSAA Sub Regional on Wednesday to face the Section II Champion at Shenendehowa High School.

For the first time in program history, Living Word Academy won the Section III Division II boys volleyball championship.

The Lions defeated Jamesville-DeWitt in five-sets for the title on Saturday.

Living Word Academy moves on the the NYSPHSAA sub regional on Wednesday, where they will face the Section II champion at Shenendehowa High School.