Liverpool boys cruise past Baldwinsville in season opener

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool boys raced out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a season-opening 68-45 win at Baldwinsville.

Jacob Works did most of the damage for the Warriors, scoring a game-high 23 points. Andreo Ash added 16 for the Warriors in the win.

Ben Bifulco led the Bees with 14 points.

Liverpool is back in action on Thursday, for their first game inside their newly renovated gym against ESM.

Baldwinsville will look for their first win of the season on Friday when they hosts F-M.