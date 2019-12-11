Liverpool boys hand West Genesee first loss Local Sports Posted: Dec 11, 2019 / 12:50 AM EST / Updated: Dec 11, 2019 / 12:50 AM EST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a battle of the last two Class AA State Champions at OCC on Tuesday night. Liverpool picked up a 67-53 win over West Genesee. The Warriors have won two straight games. West Genesee falls to 1-1.
