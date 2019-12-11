Liverpool boys hand West Genesee first loss

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

It was a battle of the last two Class AA State Champions at OCC on Tuesday night.

Liverpool picked up a 67-53 win over West Genesee.

The Warriors have won two straight games. West Genesee falls to 1-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected