LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool girls basketball team remained unbeaten in league play, holding off C-NS 70-63.

Nevaeh Wingate was one of four Warriors in double figures, leading the way with 20 points. A’briyah Cunningham chipped in 17 points. C-NS junior Kathleen Taru poured a game-high 23 points.

Liverpool (9-2) returns to action on Friday at West Genesee. C-NS (6-4) will look to bounce back on Thursday at Henninger.