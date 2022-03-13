(WSYR-TV) — Liverpool Grad Charles Pride, and his Bryant Bulldogs, are going dancing for the first time ever. Bryant, a 16-seed, will take on another 16-seed in the first four play-in games in Dayton, Ohio.

The Bulldogs will faceoff with Wright State of the Horizon League Wednesday night.

Bryant, 22-9, won the Northeast Conference tournament Tuesday in a 70-43 beatdown of Wagner. Pride, who averages 18 points per game this season, registered a double-double of 13 points and 17 rebounds in the championship win. The Liverpool grad was second on the Bulldogs in scoring, only behind Peter Kiss and his 25 PPG. Kiss was the NEC Tournament MVP.

The Raiders won their conference title off of a game-winning jumper from Trey Calvin with 10.5 seconds left to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday night.

Pride won a state title with the Liverpool Warriors back in 2018.