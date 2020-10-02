Liverpool High School gets set to open new state-of-the-art gymnasium

LIVERPOOL, N.Y.

Six years ago, Liverpool high school had a vision of upgrading their gymnasium. In a few short months, the vision will become a reality.

The Warriors new home is almost complete, as they put the finishing touches on nearly a 20-million dollar capital project at the high school.

The new facility includes a brand new gym, with a 200M track that runs above it. Liverpool has also upgraded their workout room, as well as their wrestling/indoor batting cages area.

The new home of the Warriors is set to open sometime in December, once the pool renovations are complete. For a complete look at all the changes, click on the video player above.

