LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool school board formally approved Joe Sindoni as the varsity head coach of the Warriors.

He takes over for Dave Mancuso, who retired following the 2021 season.

Sindoni is coming off a Sectional Championship with the Skaneateles Lakers. His crowning achievement came back in 2017 when he guided Skaneateles to a Class C State Championship. He now takes a big step up in competition. Liverpool went 6-4 a year ago in Class AA.