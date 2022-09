PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Bryce Mills will return to the boxing ring on Thursday night.

Bryce Mills will take on Carlos Marrero as part of Xcite Fight Night 8 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Mills is 8-1 as a professional boxer. He’s won his last two bouts.

It will be Bryce Mills first fight since February 24th, 2022. You can watch the bout at: https://www.flocombat.com/