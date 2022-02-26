SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a game that will be talked about for some time, Liverpool held off CBA 86-81 in triple overtime on Saturday to advance to the Section III Class AA Championship game.

The Warriors were led by Jacob Works who scored 26 points. Andreo Ash added 20 and Jaiden Reynolds chipped in 18 points. Dan Anderson wrapped up his outstanding career at CBA, pouring in a game-high 27 points.

This will be the first time since 2018 that the Warriors are heading back to the Class AA finals. Liverpool will play West Genesee next Sunday in the Class AA title game.