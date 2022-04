LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Liverpool boys lacrosse team remains unbeaten after taking down Fayetteville-Manlius Tuesday afternoon 9-8.

Former NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Jalen Graham led the Warriors attack. Graham netted five goals on the day. Three of those goals were scored in the first half.

Liverpool is back in action at LaFayette-Onondaga on Thursday.