LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

A second quarter touchdown by Malachi Upshur proved to be the difference, as Liverpool closed its season with a 7-0 win over Baldwinsville.

Upshur ran for 157 yards, helping the Warriors edge the Bees.

Liverpool concludes the season with a 4-1 record. Baldwinsville wraps up the year at 1-2.