MORICHES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool softball team fell in the Class AA State Finals to Monroe-Woodbury 4-2.

Liverpool took a two-nothing lead into the Bottom of the 6th, only to see the Crusaders score four runs in the inning.

The Warriors started strong in the championship game. Cassie Wiggins drilled a solo home run in the first inning, giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead. The Warriors would push across another run in the 6th, on an RBI base hit from Julia Wike. Monroe-Woodbury though would score four runs with two outs in the bottom of the 6th inning.

It’s the Crusaders first-ever state championship.

Liverpool finishes the season at 17-7.