MALTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool softball team knocked off Saratoga Springs 10-4 on Saturday afternoon to win the Class AA Regional Title.

The Warriors pounded out 13 hits in the win over the Blue Streaks. Ava Falvo led the way for Liverpool, going 3-4 at the dish. Cassie Wiggins picked up the win on the mound, giving up just two hits in seven innings of work.

Liverpool advances to the NYSPHSAA Class AA semifinals to face Massapequa (Section VIII) next Saturday at the Moriches Athletic Complex.