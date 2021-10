CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Liverpool Warriors knocked off top-seed C-NS 1-0 on Thursday night at Bragman Stadium in the Section III girls Class AA semifinals.

Liverpool sophomore Alexa Marsh scored with just over 22 minutes left, lifting the Warriors to the win over the Northstars.

Liverpool advances to the Section III Class AA title game on Saturday to face F-M at Chittenango High School.