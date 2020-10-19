Liverpool’s Bryce Mills wins in his professional boxing debut

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a lengthy delay, Bryce Mills finally got to step in the ring.

The Liverpool native’s professional boxing debut ended up being delayed 98 days in part due to COVID-19. Mills was set to fight on July 11th in Florida, but that fight was delayed a week and then ultimately cancelled.

In all, Mills says he had a 16-week training camp preparing for a fight that ultimately came on October 17th.

“Its been a long road obviously with everything going on and the cancellations. Cancellation after cancellation,” said Mills, now back home in Liverpool.

On Saturday, Mills fought in Lakeland, FL under the T&K Promotions against Curtis Waller, a fighter with 10 matches under his belt. Bryce “The Golden Boy” Mills won by unanimous decision with each judge scoring the four-round fight 40-36. Mills is now 1-0.

“It all was worth it in the end. I loved going out there and I enjoyed every moment of the fight. It was great,” said Mills. “I’m finally a professional boxer, now I can actually say it because as an 0-0 fighter you can’t really say it. I feel like it starts the journey off. Obviously there’s so many more steps I have to take but this is just the first step and we got off on the right foot.”

Mills says he will take a few days off, but will begin training again soon as he hopes to fight again in November and/or December.