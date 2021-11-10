Local high schools hold college signing ceremonies

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s National Signing Day for many student-athletes across the country.
Here is a list of stars from Central New York who found new places to call home for the next four years.
Christian Brothers Academy
Dan Anderson – University of Denver – Lacrosse
Gracie Britton – Syracuse University – Lacrosse
Isabella Cannizzo – Manhattan College – Cross Country/Track
Cooper Groat – University of Richmond – Cross Country/Track
Delaney Hayden – Canisius College – Lacrosse
Louis Percival – Siena College – Baseball
Shanti Sapkota – George Washington University – Lacrosse
Jamesville-DeWitt High School
Katherine Dorazio – Syracuse University – Softball
Theresa Grosso – Le Moyne College – Lacrosse
Lauren Parker – D’Youville College – Lacrosse
Kate Wilcox – Winthrop University – Lacrosse
Abigail McGuire – Providence College – Diving
Sofia Bebla – Fordham University – Swimming
Ty Parker – D’Youville College – Volleyball
Westhill High School
Francesca Argentieri – Northwestern University – Lacrosse
Nicolette Albert – Le Moyne College – Lacrosse
Grace Winkler – University of Connecticut – Lacrosse
Marisa Rosati – The College of Saint Rose – Lacrosse
ISabella Sampo – Le Moyne College – Lacrosse
Kate Heinrich – Siena College – Volleyball
Angie Mesa-Espinosa – Binghamton University – Track & Field
Gianna Zerrillo – Mercyhurst University – Lacrosse
Bishop Ludden High School
Sarah Boyea – Le Moyne College – Soccer
Kaitlyn Kibling – University of Connecticut – Softball